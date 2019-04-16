The Queen of Soul is the first female performer to ever win the Pulitzer Prize's Special Citation award

Published 7:30 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Aretha Franklin, music's Queen of Soul, was awarded her very first Pulitzer Prize, almost a year after the singer's passing last August 2018.

According to BBC, Aretha was granted Pulitzer's Special Citation award for “her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than 5 decades.”

The win was announced on Monday, April 15 during the 2019 Pulitzer Prizes for Arts, Drama and Music, where outstanding pieces of literature, music, theater, and journalism are recognized every year.

This makes Aretha the 12th musician and the first female artist to ever bag this rare Pulitzer honor.

According to USA Today, the most recent winners in this category are jazz composer John Coltrane in 2007, Bob Dylan in 2008, and country singer Hank Williams in 2010.

Aretha Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August 2018 at the age of 76.

The popular jazz, soul, and rhythm & blues performer has 18 Grammys to her name and is the first woman to be inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She is best known for her classic hits, "Respect", "Chain of Fools", and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." – Rappler.com