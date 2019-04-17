Beyonce releases the 'Homecoming' live album from her Coachella performance

Published 8:34 PM, April 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Beyonce did it again! The singer surprised fans on Wednesday, April 17, by releasing Homecoming, a live album from her Coachella performance in 2018.

The album contains 40 tracks from the Coachella performance, including a new song, a cover of the 1981 classic "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly and Maze.

The album was released on all music streaming sites, just as Beyonce's Homecoming film was streamed on Netflix. – Rappler.com