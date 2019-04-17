Surprise! Beyonce drops 'Homecoming' album in time for Netflix film
MANILA, Philippines – Beyonce did it again! The singer surprised fans on Wednesday, April 17, by releasing Homecoming, a live album from her Coachella performance in 2018.
#HOMECOMING out now. https://t.co/sa6OKEBvkb pic.twitter.com/f7fNhYuzLc— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) April 17, 2019
The album contains 40 tracks from the Coachella performance, including a new song, a cover of the 1981 classic "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly and Maze.
The album was released on all music streaming sites, just as Beyonce's Homecoming film was streamed on Netflix. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.