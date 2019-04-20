K-pop phenomenon BTS first Korean act to top UK chart
LONDON, United Kingdom – K-pop sensation BTS scored another record on Friday, April 19, becoming the first Korean act to top Britain's album chart.
The floppy-haired 7-piece's latest album Map of the soul: Persona went straight in at number one, days after their single "Boy With Luv" broke the YouTube record for the most views in 24 hours with 74.6 million hits. (READ: Beginner's guide: Why we're going crazy over BTS)
The track is also the band's first ever British Top 15 single, charting at number 13 on Friday.
The band, known for their boyish good looks and meticulously choreographed dance moves, will play two sold out nights at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, on June 1 and 2.
Earlier, the septet, whose name is short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts, became the first K-pop band to top the US album charts.
Some 800,000 tourists were believed to have chosen South Korea as their destination last year because of BTS – more than 7% of the total visitors to the country. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.