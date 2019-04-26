You can’t spell awesome without ‘ME!’

Published 2:00 PM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of teasing a new release, Taylor Swift finally dropped her new single "ME!," along with a video that is every pastel-loving millennial’s dream come true.

The video premiered on YouTube shortly after midnight on April 26 (afternoon, Philippine time), and it is as kitschy as the song is catchy.

Featuring Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, the video is a series of candyland dream sequences that involve Taylor and Brendon going through a video-game-esque world filled with unicorn gargoyles, rainbow tiles, a pastel-pink army, and paint-splash rain.

The video also perhaps references a new beginning for Taylor, as it starts out with a pastel pink snake slithering on the ground, only to explode in colorful butterflies.

As people will know, the snake symbol was all over Taylor’s work in Reputation – her way of owning the symbol that many people attacked her with during the Kim-Kanye controversy. But now it seems Taylor is going for the butterfly, perhaps symbolizing her metamorphosis.





And it's evident that “ME!” presents an altogether new aesthetic and sound for the 29-year-old singer, whose latest album Reputation, released in 2017, was edgier both in look and in theme.

The album, whose cover featured a monochrome photo of Taylor against a backdrop of tabloid prints, was led with the single “Look What You Made Me Do,” a biting, cynical song that had pointed references to Taylor’s notorious feud with showbiz supercouple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

In “ME!” Taylor is much sweeter and sunnier as she sings about self-empowerment and acceptance to an unapologetically bubblegum pop tune that is sure to be an earworm in the coming weeks. – Rappler.com