Published 3:44 PM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The K-pop fever continues in Manila as DnM Entertainment and All Access Production announced the lineup for the K-Pop World Music Festival 2019 happening on June 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Leading the concert is popular girl group Red Velvet, which was among the K-pop groups chosen to perform in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in 2018.

Other acts include NCT127, Sohee, Kim Dong-han, and Elris.

The concert is a joint production of DnM Entertainment and All Access Production. Ticket prices are expected to be announced soon. – Rappler.com