Red Velvet headlines K-Pop World Music Festival 2019 in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – The K-pop fever continues in Manila as DnM Entertainment and All Access Production announced the lineup for the K-Pop World Music Festival 2019 happening on June 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Leading the concert is popular girl group Red Velvet, which was among the K-pop groups chosen to perform in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in 2018.
Other acts include NCT127, Sohee, Kim Dong-han, and Elris.
The concert is a joint production of DnM Entertainment and All Access Production. Ticket prices are expected to be announced soon. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.