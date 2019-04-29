The Irish group is set to perform in Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 7:59 AM, April 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Irish boyband Boyzone is coming back to Manila on June 23 for their Thank You and Goodnight Farewell Tour.

The concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets are now available through SM Tickets.

This will be the third time in recent years that the boys – Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham, and Keith Duffy – will perform in the country. They performed in 2015 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and in 2018 at the Mall of Asia Arena. (IN PHOTOS: Boyzone in Manila for farewell tour)

Formed in 1993, Boyzone rose to fame to become one of Europe's top boybands. Their popular hits include "Love Me For A Reason," "Words," "Picture of You," and "Love is a Hurricane."

After disbanding in 1999, the group got back together in 2007 for another tour. In 2009, following the death of co-member Stephen Gately, the boys continued on as a foursome, releasing 3 more albums, including Thank You and Goodnight.

The group confirmed that they will officially disband after the final tour. – Rappler.com