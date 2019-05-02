'This is all possible because of the little things we shared together,' RM tells BTS' loyal 'Army'

Published 11:14 AM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Boy With Luv? Try boys with their very first major American music award.

K-pop sensation BTS won Top Duo/Group at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, USA on Thursday, May 2 (Wednesday, May 1 in the US). This is the group's first major music award in the United States.

This isn't their first Billboard award, however – they've won Top Social Artist for 3 years in a row, including this year.

"Thank you Army! Still can't believe that we're here on this stage. We saw so many great artists, oh my god. This is all possible because of the little things we shared together, BTS and Army power, right?" said group leader RM on stage after winning the award.

"Army" is the collective name for BTS' legion of loyal fans.

"We're still the same boys from 6 years ago. We still have the same dreams, we still have the same feelings, we still have the same thoughts. Let's keep dreaming the best dreams together," he added.

The 7-member group BTS has hit one milestone after another since they first made it in the US. They recently concluded their Love Yourself world tour and released a new album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

The Bangtan Boys and Halsey performed "Boy With Luv," a song from the album, during the 2019 Billboard Awards. – Rappler.com