MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singers and musicians – of different political beliefs – came together to to record a song called "Sana Naman, Taumbayan" amid the backdrop of the 2019 midterm elections.

The lyric video was posted online on Tuesday, April 30. The song was composed by Louie Ocampo with lyrics by Joey Ayala.

The song is described as "an appeal for the 'taumbayan' to be the ultimate winners whatever the outcome of the elections."

Talent manager Noel Ferrer and The Company's Moy Ortiz served as executive producers of the project.

Among the singers who lent their voices for the song are Agot Isidro, The Company, Jed Madela, and Bayang Barrios.

In an Instagram video, Louie Ocampo explained he never thought that song would ever be recorded.

"Akala ko talaga hindi na ito matutuloy (I thought this project will never push through). I understand naman are busy and nataon pa that I'm really scheduled to be with my kids abroad. So, I thought it'll just stay as a demo song with my voice and my daughter's voice and bahala na. I feel, sa tamang panahon (in the right time), I hope more people will hear this song.

I have always believed that our kapatid Noel Ferrer would make things happen no matter what. Kaya naman, together with Moy Ortiz of The Company, this 'Taumbayan' version came to life in time for a crucial election. In a country that is so divided because of politics, I am very grateful to the people who contributed their time and effort and bravery in making a stand for clean and honest, orderly and peaceful elections that transcends our individual beliefs."

