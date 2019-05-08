[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Ben&Ben
MANILA, Philippines – Get ready for the perfect mix of melancholy, longing, and good vibes on Thursday, May 9, as OPM sensation Ben&Ben returns to Rappler HQ for another edition of Rappler Live Jam.
The 9-piece folk collective, it goes without saying, has been making quite a name for itself since they last guested on Rappler. Because really, at this point, who hasn't heard of "Maybe the Night," "Kathang Isip," "Leaves," or "Ride Home?"
Their third guesting could not have come at a better time. On Friday, May 10, they're set to release their first album ever: Limasawa Street.
It's a little hard to believe but the folk-pop band is just about to release its first album ever on May 10.
Formerly known as The Benjamins, Ben&Ben is led by twin songwriters Paolo and Miguel Guico, performing alongside Poch Barretto on electric guitar, Jam Villanueva on drums, Agnes Reoma on bass, Patricia Lasaten on keyboards, Toni Muñoz and Andrew de Pano on percussions, and Keifer Cabugao on violin.
Join us as we catch up with Ben&Ben to talk about Limasawa Street, their music, and what other things lie ahead for the collective.
Bookmark this page or follow Rappler on social media to watch this Live Jam session on Thursday. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.