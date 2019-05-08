Ben&Ben is back in Rappler HQ!

Published 9:28 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready for the perfect mix of melancholy, longing, and good vibes on Thursday, May 9, as OPM sensation Ben&Ben returns to Rappler HQ for another edition of Rappler Live Jam.

The 9-piece folk collective, it goes without saying, has been making quite a name for itself since they last guested on Rappler. Because really, at this point, who hasn't heard of "Maybe the Night," "Kathang Isip," "Leaves," or "Ride Home?"

Their third guesting could not have come at a better time. On Friday, May 10, they're set to release their first album ever: Limasawa Street.

Formerly known as The Benjamins, Ben&Ben is led by twin songwriters Paolo and Miguel Guico, performing alongside Poch Barretto on electric guitar, Jam Villanueva on drums, Agnes Reoma on bass, Patricia Lasaten on keyboards, Toni Muñoz and Andrew de Pano on percussions, and Keifer Cabugao on violin.

Join us as we catch up with Ben&Ben to talk about Limasawa Street, their music, and what other things lie ahead for the collective.

– Rappler.com