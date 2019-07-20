WATCH: Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos star in Ben&Ben’s ’Pagtingin’ MV
MANILA, Philippines – The official music video for Ben&Ben’s song "Pagtingin" is out, and it stars reel- and real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos.
In the video, which is directed by Jorel Lising, Gabbi and Khalil play a pair who meet at a party and eventually fall in love over long drives, movie nights, and birthday parties. Their scenes together are intercut with scenes of Gabbi’s character alone at a party where she later runs into Khalil’s character again, and, well, it’s a less than happy ending. (READ: Rappler Live Jam diaries: The unbearable lightness of Ben&Ben)
The video ends with “to be continued,” which implies that we’ll see more of the pair’s love story soon.
This is not the first time Gabbi, Khalil, and Ben&Ben are working together. They are all starring in LSS, a movie about two friends who go an adventure as they follow an indie folk band. (READ: Why Gabbi Garcia was initially worried to work with Khalil Ramos in 'LSS')
“Pagtingin” is a single off Ben&Ben’s debut album Limasawa Street, which they released in May 2019. – Rappler.com
