Shane, Kian, Mark, and Nicky are back for a two night concert

Published 1:14 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Irish boyband Westlife are in Manila. The group arrived early Monday morning, July 29 for their two-night concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 29 and 30.

Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, and Nicky Bryne are set to serenade their Filipinos fans with their poplar hits.

Kian took to Instagram to express his excitement for their Manila concert. "Manila we are on the way! "

View this post on Instagram Manila we are on the way! #westlife #thetwentytour A post shared by Kian Egan (@kianegan) on Jul 28, 2019 at 10:35am PDT

The group, which disbanded in late 2011, reunited in 2018 for the launch of their new single “Hello My Love.” — Rappler.com