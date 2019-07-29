LOOK: Westlife back in Manila for two-night concert
MANILA, Philippines — Irish boyband Westlife are in Manila. The group arrived early Monday morning, July 29 for their two-night concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 29 and 30.
Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, and Nicky Bryne are set to serenade their Filipinos fans with their poplar hits.
Kian took to Instagram to express his excitement for their Manila concert. "Manila we are on the way! "
The group, which disbanded in late 2011, reunited in 2018 for the launch of their new single “Hello My Love.” — Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.