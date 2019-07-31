Ticket prices start at P2,499

Published 8:48 AM, July 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After a long, long wait, fans of U2 woke up to good news Wednesday morning, July 31: iconic Irish rock band is coming to Manila for a concert on December 11, 2019. The concert will be held at the Philippine Arena.

The band made the announcement on Twitter, saying: "U2's first ever show in the Philippines."

"Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry coming to rock you hard & soft... loud & vivid, black & white & colour Dec 11," the band later teased with a hand-written note by Bono himself.

"Manila is a first," U2 quoted Bono in a post on their website. "And that has everyone on their toes…. this has to be one of the great ones!"

"We really wanted to bring The Joshua Tree Tour to Asia," said Edge, in the same release. "We'd always hoped that it would include a show in the Philippines and now we can finally say that we will see you in December... We are very excited."

The Joshua Tree will also bring U2 to two other Asian cities for the first time – Singapore and Seoul. They will also drop by New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

U2.com subscribers will be able to get tickets via a special pre-sale on September 1 until September 3. Users may only but 4 tickets each. Smart subscribers will get a 1-day pre-sale event on September 4, while general selling begins on September 5 via SM Tickets.

While the full range of prices has yet to be posted, prices begin at P2,499 with General Admission tickets at P5,250, the band said on their site. – Rappler.com