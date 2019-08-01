Catch Miguel on October 2019 at The Island!

Published 11:06 AM, August 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – American R&B singer-songwriter Miguel is heading to Manila for the first time for a one-night concert on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at The Island at the Palace.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, August 2, 12 midnight via The Palace Manila’s website. Regular tickets cost P3,500.

Early bird tickets go for P3,000 and will be available for Globe subscribers during the pre-sale on Wednesday, August 1, 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased at The Island by showing that your mobile carrier is Globe. The maximum number of tickets per user is 2.

The 33-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist is best known for his songs, "Adorn," "Sure Thing," "Remind Me To Forget" with Kygo, "Sky Walker" with Travis Scott, "Pineapple Skies," and "Vote" from the Crazy Rich Asians soundtrack.

He rose to R&B-sleeper fame with his first studio album All I Want Is You in 2010. Since then, he's released 3 albums, Kaleidoscope Dream (2012), Wildheart (2015), and War & Leisure (2017). – Rappler.com