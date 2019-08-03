Ed Sheeran's global 'Divide' tour is now the highest-grossing tour of all time, bumping off U2 from the number one spot

Published 4:46 PM, August 03, 2019

RECORD. British singer Ed Sheeran smashes tour records with a whopping $737.9 million so far. Photo from Ed Sheeran's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines – Showing us what being on the A Team is all about is Grammy-winning British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is no stranger to musical success – especially after achieving the world record of having the highest-grossing tour of all time.

According to Billboard, Ed Sheeran's global Divide tour is one for the books, grossing a whopping $737.9 million so far, edging out U2 whose tour earned a total of $735.4 million in 2011.

To date, the Divide tour has sold 8,503,496 tickets. Its record-breaking show happened on Friday, August 2, in Hannover, Germany.

Since the beginning of the tour in March 2017, the 28-year-old artist has performed 246 shows so far in key cities around Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North and South America, with 9 dates left to play. It will end on August 26 in Ipswich, England. The projected gross overall is at $770 million to $775 million. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Ed Sheeran in Manila)

“What Ed has accomplished is truly incredible," Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp said in a statement, according to a Guardian report.

"To even be in the same ballpark as [U2] or spoken in the same sentence with a touring act like that is very humbling."

The record-breaking tour was for his 3rd studio album, Divide. The award-winning album houses some of Ed's biggest hits, such as "Shape of You," "Perfect," "Castle on the Hill," "Dive," and "Happier." – Rappler.com