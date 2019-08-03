The Fil-Am group provides vocals for another riff-off on James' show

Published 7:00 PM, August 03, 2019

THE FILHARMONIC. The Fil-Am acapella group returns to 'The Late Late Show.' Screenshot from Instagram.com/thefilharmonic

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am acapella group The Filharmonic once again performed in a sing-off between John Legend and James Corden on an episode of the The Late Late Show on July 31.

The group provided the beats and vocal harmonies for John and James as they settled the argument of “ballads vs bops” in a riff-off. James, batting for Team Bops, started by singing the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” and John responded with the R&B ballad “I Swear” by All-4-One.

They went on to perform songs like “bad guy” by Billie Eilish, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, and John’s own contribution to the schmaltzy ballad library, “All Of Me.” All throughout, The Filharmonic backed the two singers up with their acapella skills. (READ: Q&A: The Filharmonic on 'Pitch Perfect 2,' being Pinoy, and YouTube fame)

On Instagram, the group said that the experience – particularly singing “All of Me” with John – was “an unreal, full circle moment.”

“‘All of Me’ was one of our first music videos we put out as a group back in June 2014. Singing it last night with John Legend on The Late Late Show was such an honor,” they said.

The Filharmonic is a regular on the show's riff-off segment, performing with the likes of Usher, Jamie Foxx, Ansel Elgort, Neil Patrick Harris, and Anna Kendrick.

The Filharmonic – made up of Jules Cruz, Joe Caigoy, Trace Gaynor, Niko Del Rey, and VJ Rosales – first gained fame on NBC's competition The Sing-Off, and went on to appear on Pitch Perfect 2. – Rappler.com