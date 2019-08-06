Derrick Monasterio, Shaira Opsimar, and Poppert Bernadas are performing at Rappler!

Published 4:44 PM, August 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Brgy. Venezia is coming alive at Rappler HQ as the cast of Rak of Aegis perform on Live Jam on Tuesday, August 6.

Derrick Monasterio (Tolits), Poppert Bernadas (Kenny) and Shaira Opsimar (Aileen) are performing several songs from the jukebox musical that has returned to the stage for its seventh season this year.

Rak of Aegis first opened in theaters in 2014, and has since had 6 runs and 300 shows. It features the music of iconic Filipino pop rock band Aegis, bringing to life karaoke favorites like "Halik," "Sinta," and "Basang Basa sa Ulan."

The seventh season of Rak of Aegis opened at the PETA-Phinma Theater in July, and will run until September.

Catch the cast as they take a break from the stage and tell us all about what it's like to be part of one of the most beloved shows in Philippine theater.