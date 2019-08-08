The indie folk band is performing on the same stage as headliners like Halsey and Mumford and Sons

Published 3:34 PM, August 08, 2019

BEN&BEN. The band performs on Rappler Live Jam as they promote their debut album. Rappler photo

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben is hitting another milestone again this year as the indie folk band gear up to perform at Clockenflap, one of the region’s biggest music festivals.

According to the first round lineup posted on the Clockenflap website, Ben&Ben will be performing alongside acts from all over the world, including Halsey, Mumford & Sons, Lil Pump, Aurora, Crowd Lu, Waa Wei, Leo, The Kooks, Mura Masa, and Olivier Cong.

Ben&Ben is the only Filipino band on the lineup so far.

It’s been quite the year for Ben&Ben so far. The band released their much-awaited debut album Limasawa Street in May. They also did their first movie, LSS, starring Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos. (READ: Rappler Live Jam diaries: The unbearable lightness of Ben&Ben)

Clockenflap will be held in Hong Kong on November 22 to 24. – Rappler.com