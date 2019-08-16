THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Published 12:00 PM, August 16, 2019

CARLY RAE JEPSEN. The pop icon is coming to Manila. Screenshot from Facebook.com/Carlyraejepsen

MANILA, Philippines – We had a dream, but this is REAL: Carly Rae Jepsen, queen of sad love songs you can’t help but dance to, is headed this way!

The pop star will be bringing her The Dedicated Tour to Manila on October 23 at the New Frontier Theater, giving Filipino fans a chance to dance their hearts out to her hit songs like “Cut to the Feeling,” "Party for One," “Run Away With Me,” “Emotion,” and more.

Known for the LSS-inducing “Call Me Maybe,” Carly has released several walang tapon albums, including Kiss in 2012, the immortal Emotion in 2015, and her most recent work of art, Dedicated in May 2019.

Tickets to Carly Rae Jepsen’s The Dedicated Tour in Manila will go on sale starting August 31 via TicketNet. – Rappler.com