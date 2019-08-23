Are you ready for 'EXplOration?' Here’s why we're excited for EXO's 2-day show on August 23 and 24

Published 7:16 PM, August 23, 2019

MANILA CONCERT. EXO's 'Planet #5' show is heading to the SM Mall of Asia this weekend. Photo from EXO's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean Boy Group EXO’s concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena for two consecutive days starting Friday, August 23, until Saturday, August 24.

What makes EXO coming back to Manila special is the fact that these boys are pulling yet again another 2-day concert! It’s the third time for the boys to hold a 2-day concert in Manila, and what can we say? We just can’t get enough of them! (READ: Beginner's guide: Why EXO is out of this world)

EXO first held their 2-day concert in the Philippines in 2016 with EXO’luXion, their second concert tour. The group held another 2-day concert the following year with EXO’RDIUM. While 2018 only had one day for their concert tour EℓyXiOn in the Philippines, the boys are making it up for Filipino EXO-Ls this year.

What makes us excited to see EXO this year? It’s EXO performing their famous song "Love Shot" live for the first time in the Philippines – the promotional song for their 5th repackaged album with the same title.

Another thing to look forward to are the solo and unit stages of the boys.

Xiumin’s solo "You" was revealed just days after he enlisted in the military. This was released as part of “SM Station 3,” a digital music channel that releases new tracks from different S.M. artists. Do you think the boys will sing this in tomorrow’s concert?

This wonderfully written ballad entitled “SSFW” is Chanyeol’s SM Station 3 solo release. SSFW stands for spring, summer, fall and winter, where our wonder boy sings about love in different seasons.

Chen’s promotional song "Beautiful Goodbye" is a ballad from his first mini album April, and a flower. Songs from his solo EP topped local charts in South Korea, so do you think he would perform these songs in Manila?

While we’ll miss D.O. as he completes his military service, his solo track “That’s Okay” was released the day he joined the military, leaving EXO-Ls with something to remember him by.

Baekhyun amazed us with his first mini album City Lights. This is his solo debut with its promotional song "UN Village" that showcases a chill, R&B vibe that perfectly fit with his smooth voice.

How can we forget EXO-SC? This duo is comprised of Sehun and Chanyeol. Their first mini album What a Life with the same promotional title shows the upbeat chemistry of the two talented members of this group.

A special mention goes to the sub-unit EXO-CBX, the first EXO sub-unit that successfully held their own arena tour in Japan.

The group’s current lineup includes 9 members: Suho, Kai, Sehun, Xiumin, Lay, Chen, D.O., Baekhyun, and Chanyeol. While we won’t be able to see Xiumin and D.O. for this year’s concert tour as they are currently serving in the military, the past legs of EXplOration leaves us sure that the boys are going to pull off another energetic show for Filipino EXO-Ls. – Rappler.com