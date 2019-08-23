Nadine Lustre appears in the video as James' lover

JADINE. The couple appears in James Reid's music video 'Fiend.' Screenshot from Careless Music Manila on YouTube

MANILA, Philippines – James Reid has released the music video for his latest single "Fiend," and it stars who else but his girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

"Fiend" is James' collaboration with rapper Just Hush.

In the video released on Thursday, August 22, James and Nadine play a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple who live their lives on the edge – with dire consequences.

It's been a while since fans have seen James and Nadine acting on-screen together. Nadine recently starred in the dance film Indak, and the magic realist drama Ulan with different costars, while James appeared in the 2018 film Miss Granny with Sarah Geronimo. The couple starred in Antoinette Jadaone's relationship drama Never Not Love You in 2018.

The two have been paired as a loveteam since they starred together in Diary ng Panget in 2014. They took their pairing to a viral level when they starred in the 2015 teleserye On The Wings of Love.

Their off-screen romance was revealed to the public in 2016, when James told Nadine that he loved her onstage at their JaDine in Love concert. – Rappler.com