Published 2:38 PM, August 27, 2019

MANILA CONCERT. K-pop group SEVENTEEN returns to the Philippines for a 4th time. Photo from SEVENTEEN'S Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines – Carats, heads up! South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN is returning to Manila for their Ode to You Asian Tour, happening on February 8, 2020 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Asian leg of their world tour begins in Jakarta on November 16, and then heads to Bangkok on November 23 and 24, Manila, and then ends in Kuala Lumpur on February 22.

Ticket prices and details will follow.

This is SEVENTEEN'S 4th time performing in Manila. The 3rd was in September 29, 2018 for their Ideal Cut Tour, while the second was in October 16, 2017 for their Diamond Edge World Tour.

The 13-member band formed by Pledis Entertainment is comprised of 3 units – the hip-hop unit of S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon, the vocal unit of Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan, and the performance unit, composed of Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino.

They debuted on May 26, 2015. – Rappler.com