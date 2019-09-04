SA NGALAN NG TUBO. The event brings together local artists who are playing for the benefit of the victims of the Negros killings. Photo from the event's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – A lineup of musicians are performing in Sa Ngalan ng Tubo: A night of solidarity for Negros, for the benefit of the island that's suffered from a spate of killings claiming the lives of both civilians and policemen. (READ: TIMELINE: Killings in Negros)

Sa Ngalan ng Tubo's lineup includes Shirebound & Busking, BP Valenzuela, The Buildings, BLKD + Calix, Panday Sining CSB, and The Vito Cruz Collective, among others.

Admission is P200 at the door, with all proceeds going to the families of the victims of the killings – which include 17 civilians and 4 policemen in just 10 days, from July 18 to July 28. The killings continued through August, claiming the lives of at least 4 more people.

The killings have led President Rodrigo Duterte to say he will be using his emergency powers "to quell the lawless violence engulfing the island."

Investigations by the police say the killings could be perpetrated by the New People's Army – which the rebel group has denied. The church and cause-oriented groups think otherwise, noting that the killings intensified after the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police launched an armed campaign in the province against rebels and criminals.

Aside from raising funds for the families of Negros, Sa Ngalan ng Tubo, will be having discussions in between performances about the human rights situation on the island, to help raise awareness among the youth.

The event will be held from 7 pm onwards at Mow's Bar in Diliman, Quezon City. – Rappler.com