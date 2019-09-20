MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Pinoy Inner Circles! WINNER is heading to Manila again on Saturday, January 25, 2020, as part of their Cross Tour. The concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The tour dates were posted on WINNER's official Facebook page and on the website of WINNER's label, YG Entertainment. They will also be performing in other cities around the region, including Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. (READ: 4 reasons why we love K-pop group WINNER)

Ticket details have yet to be announced.

WINNER – composed of Yoon, Mino, Hoony, and Jinu – has been to the Philippines several times before. They performed at labelmate 2NE1's All or Nothing Manila concert in 2014, and visited Palawan in 2018. They previously performed in Manila in November 2018 – their first concert in the country as a headlining act.

They were also part of the lineup of the Rainbows in Asia Music Festival, which was set for Saturday, September 21, but has since been postponed to an as-yet-unannounced date. – Rappler.com