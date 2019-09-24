MANILA, Philippines – Glee powerhouse Lea Michele is set to record her first Christmas album with the help of fellow Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff, and fans can't contain their... glee.



The 33-year-old actress-singer shared the cover of her upcoming album entitled Christmas In The City on Instagram on Wednesday, September 24. She donned a holiday-red Monique Lhuillier gown while seated at the foot of a marble staircase.

“I am finally able to share this with you! Christmas In the City coming soon! Can’t wait to get in the holiday spirit with you guys," she wrote.

The album will house renditions of Lea's favorite holiday classics, such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Silent Night,” “Silver Bells,” “O Holy Night” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Frozen.

“Christmas in New York," an original she wrote herself, is also debuting on the album, calling it her “real love letter” to the Big Apple and to all the holiday memories associated with the city.

Jonathan Groff, who played Jesse St. James on Glee and is behind Frozen's Kristoff, will lend his voice to the song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas," while Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson, will collab on “White Christmas” with Lea.

Aside from a co-star reunion, Lea will also reunite with Glee's music producers, Adam and Alex Anders.

"They did every single one of the over 800 songs we did on Glee,” Lea told People in an interview.

“It was very important to me that we reunited for this record. I wanted to bring back that sound from Glee – that very vibrant and bright and powerful sound that we created.”

British Broadway singer Cynthia Erivo will also be appearing on the album in the song "Angels We Have Heard On High."

Christmas In The City is set for an October 25 release. – Rappler.com