MANILA, Philippines – Westlife’s Brian Mcfadden is set to serenade his Filipino fans as he heads to the country for two concerts in November 2019.

The Irish singer-songwriter will be performing in Davao’s SMX Convention Center on November 16, and at Mania’s New Frontier Theater on November 17.



Brian joined the boy band Westlife alongside Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan. Together, they released a slew of chart-topping songs, including “Swear It Again," “If I Let You Go,” “Flying Without Wings,” “Seasons in the Sun,” “Fool Again,” “My Love,” “Uptown Girl,” “Queen of My Heart,” “World of Our Own,” “Unbreakable,” “Mandy,” and many more.



Brian left the group in 2004 to spend more time with his family. Following his departure, he released his debut solo single “Real to Me,” which became his first solo #1 single.



Brian will be performing in the Philippines with first Idol Philippines Grand Champion Zephanie Dimaranan.



Tickets for the Manila show are available at Ticketnet, with prices ranging from P6,000 to P800. Tickets for the Davao show are available through SM tickets, with prices ranging from P6,000 to P900.

Tickets go on sale starting September 26. – Rappler.com