MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines has a new cheer composed by no other than its alumnus, National Artist for Music and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Ryan Cayabyab.

The new cheer was shared by UP alumnus and businessman Renan Dalisay on September 24.

In an interview with Esquire, another UP alumnus, Ramon Eugenio, said that he asked the maestro, known as "Mr C," if he could compose a cheer.

"During rehearsals for a UP PGH fundraiser wherein Mr. Cayabyab would be an honoree, I wondered whether he would consider making a cheer for UP,” he said. “I took a chance and texted him, knowing his great love for our school. It was so easy.”

Cayabyab took on the challenge and asked what was needed – he was forwarded the lyrics of existing UP cheers. Ryan told Esquire he tapped his daughter and her fiance – both UP alumni – to "learn and record the voices" of the cheer.

He initially thought of a "Tagalog or UP-centric cheer" but later changed his mind.

"My idea was to use 'Ikot ikot ikot' when the ball is on the other team, and 'Toki na Toki na' when the ball is snatched back by the UP team," Cayabyab told Esquire. He was referring to the "Ikot" and "Toki" jeeps – jeepneys with different routes that ply through and outside the UP Diliman campus.

The new cheer was released just in time. On Wednesday, September 25, the UP Fighting Maroons Men's Basketball Team slipped past the De La Salle Green Archers, 72-71.

Check out the lyrics below:

FIGHT UP! CHEER

FIGHT, UP! FIGHT, UP! FIGHT! FIGHT! GO, UP!

FIGHT, UP! FIGHT, UP! FIGHT! FIGHT! GO, UP!

FIGHT, UP! FIGHT, UP! FIGHT! FIGHT! GO, UP!

FIGHT, UP! FIGHT, UP! FIGHT! FIGHT! GO, UP!

FIGHT!

UP FIGHT CHANT

HEY!

FIGHT! UP FIGHT! FIGHT!

FIGHT! UP FIGHT! FIGHT!

FIGHT! UP FIGHT! FIGHT!

FIGHT! UP FIGHT! FIGHT!

