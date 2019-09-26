MANILA, Philippines – What happens when two talented Filipino bands go on an overseas tour together? A mashup of two beloved (and heartwrenching) Filipino love songs, of course.

Armi Millare of UDD jammed with Zild, Badjao, and Blaster of IV of Spades for a mashup of their two beloved songs: "Indak" and "Mundo." The two groups performed the mashup during the New York City leg of their tour.

Armi first shared snippets of the song via Instagram Stories and later uploaded a more complete version on IGTV.

UDD and IV of Spades are touring the United States together.

UDD recently released its newest album, UDD. IV of Spades, meanwhile, released CLAPCLAPCLAP! earlier in 2019. – Rappler.com