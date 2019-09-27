MANILA, Philippines – The Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival has announced its first roster of artists for its 10th anniversary, which will run from February 29 to March 1, 2020.

Among the artists are Mike Love, Jesus Molina Quartet, Uncomfortable Science, Brigada, Project Yazz, and Talata ni Tala. More artists will be announced in the coming days.

The upcoming edition of the festival is set to be its most different yet, with its most drastic change being the location. While the festival was held in the foothills of Mt. Malasimbo in Puerto Galera for its first 8 years, and then in a private nature reserve for its 9th year, the upcoming edition will be set in a more accessible location: the La Mesa Ecopark in Quezon City.

Also something new for the festival this year: 10% of ticket sales will be donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation.

Limited early bird tickets are now available on the Malasimbo website. – Rappler.com