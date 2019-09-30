MANILA, Philippines — Grammy award-winning group Boyz II Men will be coming back to Manila in 2019, as they perform at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila on December 12.

The boys — Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman – are expected to perform their classic hits. The group recently finished their US tour and concert residency in Las Vegas at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The year 2019 is also a big one for the group; they recently celebrated the 25th year of their album II.

The boys have been to the Philippines many times. They performed at the the 65th Miss Universe pageant in January 2017. They also had concert last December with singers Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Yeng Constantino, and Angeline Quinto at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Rappler.com