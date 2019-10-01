MANILA, Philippines – Location: Known.

Electro-pop duo HONNE is returning to Manila once again, this time with indie-pop duo joan. The two groups will be performing around select Ayala Malls together from November 7-13, 2019.

Their mall show schedule is as follows:

November 7, 7 pm - Glorietta

November 8, 7 pm - U.P. Town Center

November 9, 3 pm - Alabang Town Center

November 9, 7 pm - Bonifacio High Street

November 10, 7 pm - Fairview Terraces

November 12, 7 pm - Trinoma

November 13, 7 pm - Ayala Malls Manila Bay

HONNE is no stranger to the Philippines – the group's last time in Manila was just this March for Wanderland 2019. They were also here in July 2018 for the Karpos Live festival and in 2017 for their first Wanderland appearance.

HONNE's James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck are known for their songs, "Warm On A Cold Night," "Location Unknown," "Day 1," "Good Together," and "Crying Over You." They have two studio albums, Warm On A Cold Night (2016) and Love Me/Love Me Not (2018).

Arkansas-based group joan's first time in the Philippines was for Wanderland 2019. They are comprised of Alan Thomas and Steven Rutherford. Their singles include "Take Me On" and "Love Somebody Like You". – Rappler.com