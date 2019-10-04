MANILA, Philippines – Ticket details have finally been announced for Green Day’s first ever Manila show on March 14, 2020.

On their website, concert producer MMI Live announced the ticket prices as follows:

Floor standing - P9,850

Patron sides - P9,100

Patron center - P8,600

Lower box A premium - P8,600

Lower box A regular - P8,100

Lower box B premium - P7,600

Lower box B regular - P7,100

Upper box premium - P4,600

Upper box regular - P4,100

General admission – P2,200

Tickets will be available starting October 13 at noon, via SM Tickets.

The concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena. It is part of Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour, which is co-headlined by Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The latter two bands will not be performing in the Manila show.

Green Day first rose to fame in the '90s, and is among the bands credited for bringing punk rock into the mainstream.

They have since won 5 Grammy Awards, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Two of their albums, Dookie and American Idiot, are part of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time as selected by Rolling Stone. – Rappler.com