Unique Salonga does shoot with Gucci
MANILA, Philippines – Unique Salonga is now part of the Gucci gang.
On Instagram, Unique’s label O/C Records said, “What are the odds that this high reputable global brand Gucci has agreed to support Unique Salonga as the first ever musician from the Philippines to wear them.”
“Kudos to Gucci for recognizing local talents and individuals who are passionate about their craft,” the post said.
The post included photos of Unique in the middle of a forest, wearing a look from Gucci’s men’s pre-fall 2019 collection. The shoot was styled by O/C Records operations manager Telay Robles and photographed by Zen Flores.
It’s not clear what the label meant when they said Gucci has agreed to “support” Unique, but by the looks of it, the Milan-based fashion house has collaborated with the musician on a project.
“Looking forward to more shoots with Gucci,” the post read.
Photography by @zenflores Styling by @telayrobles Special thanks most especially to Stores Specialists Inc. @ssilifeph #GUCCIxUNIQUE
Gucci’s quirky style seems to fit perfectly with Unique’s, um, unique fashion sense. The musician previously wore Gucci to the Myx Music Awards in 2019. He has also been wearing a pair of diamond-shaped frames, also by Gucci.
Unique was previously the vocalist of the funk rock band IV of Spades, but has since gone solo, releasing his debut album Grandma in August 2018. – Rappler.com