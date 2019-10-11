LIST: Winners, Awit Awards 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The 32nd Awit Awards was held at the New Frontier Theater on October 10, recognizing the best musicians, performers, and songs in the Philippine music industry today.
Moira dela Torre grabbed the lion’s share of trophies, bagging awards for Music Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year among others.
Congratulations to @moirarachelle for winning the ff: • Music Video of the Year for “Tagpuan” • Best Collaboration award for “Knots” with @niemanmusic • Most Streamed Single (“Tagpuan”) and Most Streamed Album (“Malaya”) #32ndAwitAwards #MoiraDelaTorre #32ndAwitAwardsAtTheNewFrontierTheater #NewFrontierTheater #CityOfFirsts
Also receiving awards were Sarah Geronimo, Janine Teñoso, and Juan Karlos.
Late hiphop legend Francis Magalona was honored this year with the Special Dangal Award, which was received by his wife Pia, and his sons Elmo and Arkin, who performed a medley of their father's songs.
Here’s the list of Awit Award winners:
Music Video of the Year
"Tagpuan," Moira dela Torre
Album of the Year
Malaya, Moira dela Torre
Song of the Year
"Tagpuan," Moira dela Torre
Record of the Year
"Ang Awit Natin," Janine Teñoso
Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist
"Isa Pang Araw," Sarah Geronimo
Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist
"Buwan," Juan Karlos
Best Collaboration
"Knots," Moira dela Torre and Nieman
Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist
"Kahit Ayaw Mo Na," This Band
Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist
"Happy For You," Jayda
Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist
"Tuldok," Chan Millanes
Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist
"So Good," BRWN
Best Ballad Recording
"Hanggang Dito Na Lang," Jaya
Best Pop Recording
"'Di Na Muli," Janine Teñoso
Best Rock/Alternative Recording
"Buwan," Juan Karlos
Best World Music Recording
"Jak En Poy," Bullet Dumas
Best Dance Recording
"Sarung Banggi," Sam Concepcion
Best Rap/HipHop Recording
"Lagi," Gloc-9 feat. Al James
Best R&B Recording
"Take It To Forever," Jona, Jay-R, and REQ
Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play
"Isa Pang Araw," Sarah Geronimo for Miss Granny
Most Streamed Single
"Tagpuan," Moira dela Torre
Most Streamed Album
Malaya, Moira dela Torre
Special Dangal Award
Francis Magalona
People's Voice Awards
Favorite Song & Favorite Record: "Buwan"
Favorite Male Artist: Juan Karlos
Favorite Female Artist: Sarah Geronimo
Favorite New Male Artist: Just Hush
Favorite New Female Artist: Maris Racal
Favorite Group & Favorite New Group: TNT Boys
Favorite Album: "Breakthrough," Julie Anne San Jose
Favorite Collaboration: "Down For Me," Julie Anne San Jose and Fern.
Favorite Music Video: "Sugarol," Maris Racal
The Awit Awards is given by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI). The awarding ceremonies included performances by some of the winners and nominees, including IV of Spades, Juan Karlos, and Unique Salonga. – Rappler.com