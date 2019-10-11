MANILA, Philippines – The 32nd Awit Awards was held at the New Frontier Theater on October 10, recognizing the best musicians, performers, and songs in the Philippine music industry today.

Moira dela Torre grabbed the lion’s share of trophies, bagging awards for Music Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year among others.

Also receiving awards were Sarah Geronimo, Janine Teñoso, and Juan Karlos.

Late hiphop legend Francis Magalona was honored this year with the Special Dangal Award, which was received by his wife Pia, and his sons Elmo and Arkin, who performed a medley of their father's songs.

Here’s the list of Awit Award winners:

Music Video of the Year

"Tagpuan," Moira dela Torre

Album of the Year

Malaya, Moira dela Torre

Song of the Year

"Tagpuan," Moira dela Torre

Record of the Year

"Ang Awit Natin," Janine Teñoso

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist

"Isa Pang Araw," Sarah Geronimo

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist

"Buwan," Juan Karlos

Best Collaboration

"Knots," Moira dela Torre and Nieman

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist

"Kahit Ayaw Mo Na," This Band

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist

"Happy For You," Jayda

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist

"Tuldok," Chan Millanes

Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist

"So Good," BRWN

Best Ballad Recording

"Hanggang Dito Na Lang," Jaya

Best Pop Recording

"'Di Na Muli," Janine Teñoso

Best Rock/Alternative Recording

"Buwan," Juan Karlos

Best World Music Recording

"Jak En Poy," Bullet Dumas

Best Dance Recording

"Sarung Banggi," Sam Concepcion

Best Rap/HipHop Recording

"Lagi," Gloc-9 feat. Al James

Best R&B Recording

"Take It To Forever," Jona, Jay-R, and REQ

Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play

"Isa Pang Araw," Sarah Geronimo for Miss Granny

Most Streamed Single

"Tagpuan," Moira dela Torre

Most Streamed Album

Malaya, Moira dela Torre

Special Dangal Award

Francis Magalona

People's Voice Awards

Favorite Song & Favorite Record: "Buwan"

Favorite Male Artist: Juan Karlos

Favorite Female Artist: Sarah Geronimo

Favorite New Male Artist: Just Hush

Favorite New Female Artist: Maris Racal

Favorite Group & Favorite New Group: TNT Boys

Favorite Album: "Breakthrough," Julie Anne San Jose

Favorite Collaboration: "Down For Me," Julie Anne San Jose and Fern.

Favorite Music Video: "Sugarol," Maris Racal

The Awit Awards is given by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI). The awarding ceremonies included performances by some of the winners and nominees, including IV of Spades, Juan Karlos, and Unique Salonga. – Rappler.com