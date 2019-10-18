MANILA, Philippines – The boyce are back! The pop-rock trio of brothers Boyce Avenue is ready to serenade hugot-loving fans again during a one-night Valentine’s weekend performance on February 16, 2020, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Local acts December Avenue and I Belong To The Zoo will also be playing for the show.

Tickets are on sale starting October 26, 10 am, via Ticketnet's website.

Boyce Avenue's last visit to the Philippines was in June 2018 for a string of performances with Moira dela Torre.

Formed in 2004, Boyce Avenue brothers Alejandro (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Fabian (guitar, vocals),and Daniel (bass, percussion, vocals) began posting cover videos of popular songs on Youtube in 2007. Since then, the band has garnered more than 13 million acoustic fan subscribers.

Aside from a long list of successful covers, the trio also released 3 studio albums from 2009 to 2016. – Rappler.com