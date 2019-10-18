MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben is part of the lineup of artists for South by Southwest (SXSW) 2020.

The band, thus far, is the only act from the Philippines in the lineup although Filipino acts like BP Valenzuela, Turbo Goth, and Flying Ipis have performed in previous iterations of the event, according to Bandwagon Asia.

South by Southwest which brings together top names from all sorts of industries and arts and is held in mid-March in Austin, Texas. The 2020 edition happens from March 13 to 22, 2020.

"Big news fam. We'll be playing for the first time in the US, at the South By Southwest Music Festival SXSW in Austin, Texas this March 2020," the band posted on their official Facebook page, linking to the report by Bandwagon Asia.

The band recently announced that it would be playing at Cockenflap in Hong Kong this November. They release their first album this year and starred in their first movie, LSS, which also featured their songs. – Rappler.com