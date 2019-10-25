MANILA, Philippines – It’s been over 10 years since the Philippines lost rap legend Francis Magalona, but his spirit lives on through his music – and that’s what the next Linya-Linya Night will be all about.

Clothing brand and online channel Linya-Linya has partnered with Gabi Na Naman Productions to honor the life and legacy of Francis M with Linya-Linya Night: A Francis M Tribute. The event will be held on November 16, at the Social House in Circuit, Makati. Ticket details have yet to be announced.

Francis M’s songs will be performed by a line up that includes artists across genres, including hiphop collective UPRISING, folk legend Joey Ayala, indie-pop band Munimuni, rock band Dicta License, and Cheats, which is fronted by Francis M’s own daughter, Saab Magalona.

A limited edition Francis M shirt, a collaboration by Linya-Linya and FrancisM Clothing Co, will also be on sale during the event.

Francis M, also known as the Master Rapper and The Man from Manila, was a pioneer of Pinoy hiphop, bringing the genre to the mainstream in the 90s, commenting on colorism, nationalism, and Pinoy pride with hits including “Mga Kababayan Ko” and “Kaleidoscope World.” He died of cancer at age 44 on March 6, 2009. – Rappler.com