MANILA, Philippines – If you belong to an entire generation of Filipinos who grew up on the music of the Eraserheads, then you probably know the lyrics of their songs by heart – but do you know the stories behind each song?

An upcoming show is your chance to find out – with no less than Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia telling the tales. (READ: Man in a hurry: Ely Buendia’s unflagging heart)

Ely Buendia: Night at the Theater is a one-night-only show featuring Ely sharing the stage with the cast of Ang Huling El Bimbo, the jukebox musical that weaves a story based on the Eraserheads catalogue.

In this one-of-a-kind show, the cast will be performing Eraserheads songs in character, playing roles inspired by actual people and events in Ely’s life and music.

Throughout the show, the characters will be interacting with Ely, who will be giving his commentary on the music, and telling the stories behind each song. If you’re a big Eraserheads fan, this is a show you wouldn’t want to miss.

Ely Buendia: Night at the Theater will be held on December 8, 8 pm, at the Newport Performing Arts theater at Resorts World Manila. Ticket prices range from P1,800 to P7,500, and are available on Ticketworld. – Rappler.com