MANILA, Philippines – Get those side bangs and eyeliners ready, because the pop-rock band of our emo yesteryears My Chemical Romance is reuniting.

On Friday, November 1, the band’s official Twitter page announced Return, a one-night reunion show happening on Friday, December 20, at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Like Phantoms Forever...

Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacifichttps://t.co/2YL9zhCflN pic.twitter.com/X4BMzRUBqT — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) October 31, 2019

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1, at 12 pm.

Founded in 2001, the group is comprised of guitarists Ray Toro, Frank Lero, bassist Mikey Way, keyboardist James Dewees, and lead vocalist Gerard Way. MCR officially split in 2013. Their last show together was in 2012.

My Chemical Romance is known for their songs, "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Helena," "Teenagers," "Famous Last Words," "I Don't Love You," "The Ghost Of You, " and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)." – Rappler.com