MANILA, Philippines – After a 9-year hiatus, Rage Against the Machine is performing together again.

On Instagram on November 1, the band announced show dates in the United States from March to April 2020. The last two shows on their schedule are set in Indio, California, where they are reportedly headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The festival has yet to announce an official line-up.

The rock band made up of vocalist Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello, and drummer Brad Wilk formed in 1991.

Known for writing songs with strong political views, the band went on to release several hit albums from their triple platinum eponymous debut album in 1992, to Renegades, which they released in 2000 before disbanding later in the year.

After the band’s break-up, Zack pursued a solo career, while the rest of the band members formed Audioslave with Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell. At the same time, they also worked on solo projects.

Rage Against the Machine reunited in 2007 to perform at Coachella, and would continue to perform together before taking a hiatus in 2011. – Rappler.com