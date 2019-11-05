MANILA, Philippines – The women of punk trio Thirds are headed to Japan in 2020 for a tour that will take them across several cities with American screamo-indie band Stars Hollow.

The tour, which runs from February 6 to 11 next year, starts and ends in Tokyo, with shows in Yokohama, Osaka, and Nagoya in between.

The band is made up of vocalist and guitarist Noodle Perez, bassist and backup vocals Levi Reyes, and drummer Nikki Cuna – all former members of the pop punk band Nyctinasty.

They reemerged as Thirds in 2018, staying true to their punk rock roots with songs such as "Wr u At," "Marlboro," and "Clingy." ([WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Thirds)

It will be the band's first time to play in Japan.

Levi told Rappler that their Japan tour came to happen when they played with rock band Tiny Moving Parts, and got noticed by a promoter who then booked them to play in Singapore with Mayday Parade.

"The audience and other foreign bands loved our performance! We became friends with the bands we played with," she shared.

"We exchanged numbers and we were then introduced to a promoter in Japan. The promoter liked our music so he visited in the Philippines to meet us in person and to plan for the tour."

Ahead of their Japan tour, Thirds will open for American rock band Mae, which is set to play in Manila on December 7. – Rappler.com