MANILA, Philippines – English singer-songwriter James Arthur is coming to Manila for the first time for a series of Ayala Malls shows from November 22-24, 2019.

His show schedule is as follows:

November 22, 7 pm - Alabang Town Center

November 23, 3 pm - Ayala Malls Vertis North

November 24, 7 pm - Ayala Malls Manila Bay

James Arthur also made the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 7 with a personal greeting to his Filipino fans.

"I’ll be playing “Say You Won’t Let Go” and songs from my new album YOU. So hope to see you there. Salamat po and cheers!" he wrote.

James rose to music fame after winning the 9th season of The X Factor in 2012, debuting with his first single, Impossible, a cover of Shontelle's song. It landed as number one on the UK Singles Chart.

He is known for songs, "Say You Won't Let Go," "You're Nobody 'til Somebody Loves You," "Safe Inside," among others. – Rappler.com