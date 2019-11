MANILA, Philippines – Heavy metal rock band Iron Maiden is heading to the Philippines on May 29, 2020 to headline the Pulp Summerslam XX Judgment Day music festival at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Joining Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast tour are Death Angel, BABYMETAL, Dragonforce, and KING 810.

Tickets will be available for purchase on November 30, 10 am, via SM Tickets outlets nationwide or online.

Other ticket details have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com