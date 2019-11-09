MANILA, Philippines – The first music track for the movie Write About Love entitled "Ikaw Ang Akin," performed by Yeng Constantino, was released on Friday, November 8.

Yeng is part of the movie which also stars Miles Ocampo, Rocco Nacino, and Joem Bascon. The movie is TBA Studios' entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival. (WATCH: First trailer for 'Write About Love')

In a press release, the movie's director Crisanto B. Aquino said of the song: "This original composition is very special to me. It is for all the love that our hearts can give. This song is dedicated to everyone who continues to believe in the possibility and power of love."

Write About Love tells the story of a young writer (Miles) who meets another writer (Rocco). The two then team up to finish a love story involving two characters played by Yeng and Joem.

The movie opens on December 25. – Rappler.com