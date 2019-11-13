MANILA, Philippines – It is unbelievable how Zephanie, the first winner of Idol Philippines, can pack so much talent in such a tiny frame. The question hangs over our heads even as the 16-year-old powerhouse performs on Rappler Live Jam on Wednesday, November 13.

We catch up with the Idol Philippines champion on what life's been like after her win, her future plans, and another milestone: her first major solo concert, Zephanie at the New Frontier Theater, on November 28.

Catch Zephanie on Rappler Live Jam by bookmarking this page or following Rappler on social media. – Rappler.com