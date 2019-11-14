MANILA, Philippines – Google Philippines formally launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in the country on Thursday, November 14.

YouTube Music – which is free – allows users to stream songs and watch videos of their favorite artists via an app. YouTube Music Premium, meanwhile, lets users listen to the same things even if the app is running in the background, offline and ad-free.

What might just set YouTube Music Premium apart from most streaming platforms is the streaming platform’s wealth of covers, remixes, and live performances that may have never been released officially.

The app also allows users to search for songs even if you only know parts of its lyrics through text or voice search. YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium users can also switch seamlessly between listen to a song and watching its music video.

Google Play Music subscribers get the YouTube Music Premium subscription by default. New users can also subscribe and get a month free.

A YouTube Premium subscription, meanwhile, includes a YouTube Music Premium subscription and allows users to watch YouTube videos in the background, sans ads, and even offline.

A YouTube Family Plan allows 5 family members living within the same household to share a plan for much less. Students can also avail of discounted rates.

Here’s the pricing chart for the Philippines:

Android/Play Store and Web

YouTube Music Premium - P129

YouTube Premium - P159

YouTube Music Premium Family - P199

YouTube Premium Family - P239

YouTube Music Student - P65

YouTube Premium Student - P95

iOS/App Store

YouTube Music Premium - P169

YouTube Premium - P209

YouTube Music Premium Family - P259

YouTube Premium Family - P309

YouTube Music Student - P65

YouTube Premium Student - P95

The apps and subscription services are now available in the Philippines – Rappler.com