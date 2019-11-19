MANILA, Philippines – A group of artists are coming together to perform at a fundraiser for the families of those who were slain in the Ampatuan Massacre 10 years ago.

Among those performing are Juan Miguel Severo, BLKD x Calix, Chickoy Pura & Dwight Gaston, Musikangbayan, Zero Eviction, Zuela Herrera, Pasada, and The Mox.

The gig, organized by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), will be held on Friday, November 22 from 7 pm onwards, at Mow’s Bar in Quezon City.

Sponsorship tickets are available for reservation – and cost P500 or P1000.

Proceeds from the event will be given to the families of the 58 people – including 32 journalists – who were shot to death on November 23, 2009, on the way to filing a certificate of candidacy for Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu. (READ: Children bear the brunt 10 years since Ampatuan massacre)

Mangudadatu was going to run for Maguindanao governor against Andal Ampatuan Jr, son of the sitting governor at the time, Andal Ampatuan Sr.

Andal Jr and his brother Zaldy, who are in jail, are the principal accused, along with their other brother Sajid Ampatuan, who is out on bail. Sajid is now mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in Maguindanao.

Andal Sr, the alleged mastermind of the massacre, died in July 2015.

A verdict is set to be handed down on or before December 20. – Rappler.com