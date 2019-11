MANILA, Philippines – Six of OPM’s biggest musicians – Rico Blanco, Barbie Almalbis, Buddy Zabala, Raymund Marasigan, Francis Reyes, and Japs Sergio – will be performing together on stage as a single band for an exclusive show on Monday, November 25.

The Prelude to U2: The Gig concert will be a night of U2 covers performed by the 5 artists, and is exclusive to Smart prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

– Rappler.com