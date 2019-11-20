NEW YORK, USA – Singer and rapper Lizzo scored 8 Grammy nominations Wednesday, November 20, to lead a field packed with newcomers, including bold pop iconoclast Billie Eilish and overnight sensation Lil Nas X, for music's biggest honors.

The magnetic 31-year-old Lizzo debuted in 2013 but truly burst into the public eye this year with her third studio album Cuz I Love You, which scored a nomination for the prestigious Album of the Year category for the Grammys, which will take place on January 26.

Eilish also nabbed a shot at best album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to bring her total nomination count to 6, as the genre-bending meme 6 chances at Grammy gold.

The newbies will square up against some superstar challengers.

Ariana Grande – whose album thank u, next missed last year's Grammy deadline – bagged 5 nominations this year.

Beyonce earned 4 nods on the strength of her Netflix concert film about her dazzling 2018 Coachella performance and the album accompanying this year's Lion King film remake.

The enigmatic R&B prodigy H.E.R., who won two Grammys last year, also got 5 nominations this year, including for Album of the Year.

Once a perennial favorite, Taylor Swift was once again largely snubbed from the major categories for her new album Lover, except for Song of the Year – which honors best songwriting – for her title track.

She is up for just 3 awards this year, the two others coming in the pop categories.

Along with the nomination leaders, the nominee list includes a mix of pop newcomers and veteran alt-leaning acts including Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend. – Rappler.com