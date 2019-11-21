MANILA, Philippines – Rising Pinoy boy band SB19 hasn't just been making waves locally for their catchy sound and look – the boys have also gained international attention, bagging a coveted spot on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart.

On Wednesday, November 20, SB19 ranked 6th among other global artists, just behind K-pop boy band A.C.E.

"No words can describe how thankful we are for this great news. Thank you so much for supporting our dreams and believing in us. Everything seems possible with you. We promise to work harder," SB19 wrote in an Instagram post.

"It warms our hearts to know that you find comfort, happiness and motivation through our music. Let’s GO UP together," they added.

The chart is based on data from Next Big Sound, a US company that provides analytics on online music, which feeds its info to Billboard. According to Billboard's website, the chart tracks "the fastest accelerating artists during the past week, across all major social music sites, statistically predicted to achieve future success."

SB19 is made up of members Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin. They debuted late 2018 with their single, "Tilaluha," and recently grew viral in July 2019 with their music video for "Go Up."

The group is known for their K-pop inspired melodies with Filipino lyrics and their synchronized dance skills. SB19 was trained under the local branch of Korean entertainment agency, ShowBT. – Rappler.com