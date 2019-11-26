MANILA, Philippines – Korean-American R&B K-pop singer-songwriter Eric Nam is heading to Manila on January 10, 2020, for his Before We Begin Asia Tour at the New Frontier Theater.

His tour also includes stops in Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Tickets can be purchased on his official website.

The 31-year-old musician and host released his first EP, Cloud 9, with lead single "Heaven's Door" in January 2013. Nam launched his first English album in November 2019, which carries his latest singles "Congratulations" and "Love Die Young."

He was GQ Korea's "2016 Man Of The Year" and was part of Forbes' "30 Under 30 Asia" list in 2017. – Rappler.com